GALVESTON
A Ball High School football star and NFL legend was honored Saturday by his hometown ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.
Mayor Craig Brown honored Galveston native Kimble Anders with a proclamation at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center during a Children’s Poetry and Illustration contest. Anders will be induction into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame on Nov. 7 at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
“We wanted to award Kimble with this proclamation to thank him for all he’s done in the community and honor his achievements,” Brown said. “He does so much for his hometown and his presence in the community is very important to give hope to the children.”
Anders will be just the 51st person and 47th player to be inducted into the hall.
“We wanted to hold this event to honor Kimble for his accomplishments and thank him for what he does for our community,” event organizer Free Little said. “He is always giving back to the community and giving the youth in the community somebody to look up to.”
Anders was a star running back at Ball High School before going on to the University of Houston, where he racked up 1,359 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 115 receptions for 1,718 yards and 11 scores. Anders was on the 1989 Houston team that saw Dickinson’s Andre Ware capture the Heisman Trophy.
Anders went undrafted in the 1990 NFL Draft, but was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a practice squad player. Anders was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1991, where he would play through 2000, putting up 2,261 rushing yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He also caught 369 passes for 2,829 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Anders went to the Pro Bowl three times.
“I want to show the kids in the community where I grew up that with hard work they can make their dreams come true,” Anders said. “I always wanted to be the best player I could be and it feels great to be honored by the team and my community.”
After his retirement in 2000, Anders served as running backs coach at Fort Osage High School in Independence, Missouri, from 2003 to 2004; and offensive coordinator at Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri, from 2007 to 2008, before being named head coach at Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri, from 2008 to 2009.
In 2009, he was named athletic director for the Kansas City, Missouri, public school district, serving in that role until 2013. Anders also spent time in the collegiate ranks as running backs coach at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2005 and MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, as running backs coach from 2006 to 2009.
In 2013, Anders returned to Galveston as head coach for the Tors from 2013 to 2019, amassing a 26-44 record, with his best season in 2017, leading the Tors to the area round of the Region III 5A playoffs.
“It was such a great opportunity to coach at my old school and do great things,” Anders said. “Football is a game, but it is a mental game full of life lessons.”
Anders also served two separate coaching internships in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
Anders is also well known for his philanthropy, establishing an organization Running Back Giving Back in 2000 in Kansas City, which he brought it to Galveston. The organization focuses on creating healthier lives through fitness and nutrition.
“The organization is about giving a community for the children and helping them grow,” Anders said. “We help with reading and writing, financial literacy, mental health, and host football camps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.