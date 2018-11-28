GALVESTON
Some downtown streets will be closed this weekend for the annual Victorian holiday-themed festival Dickens on The Strand.
Beginning 8 a.m. Friday, 21st Street from Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street, and 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets from Harborside Drive to Market Street, will be closed, a city spokeswoman said. These streets will reopen by midnight Sunday night.
At noon Friday, The Strand from 20th to 25th streets and Mechanic Street from 21st to 25th streets also will close. The streets will reopen by Monday morning.
Dickens on The Strand is celebrating its 45th year. The festival celebrates 19th-century Victorian London culture, with costumed entertainers and vendors.
The festival is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
