GALVESTON
The city expects to collect as much as half of the $6.5 million past customers owe it for unpaid utility bills, which would bring in about $2.3 million after proposed fees to a collection firm, officials said.
About 16,000 former utility customers owe the city $6.5 million on unpaid bills, while 3,600 active customers owe another $1 million, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The $1 million in the city’s calculation is money 31 days or more in arrears and doesn’t include accounts in the normal 30-day payment period, Barnett said.
The active accounts owe an average of $260 each, Barnett said.
To collect on those accounts, the city plans to ramp up disincentives such as late payment penalties, water cutoffs and incentives such as payment plans, city officials said.
But for the 16,000 former customers, who owe an average of $400 each, the city might hire firm Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, which specializes in collecting delinquent accounts, officials said.
“The prior customers span a 10-year period going back to pre-Ike, so the oldest are from 2008,” Barnett said.
The firm already does some work for the city and could be paid 30 percent of what it’s able to collect on the outstanding balances, officials said.
If the city collects 30 percent to 50 percent of what it’s owed, officials would consider that a win, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
If the firm is paid 30 percent of what’s collected, the city can expect to recover $1.3 million to $2.3 million, or 21 percent to 35 percent of what it’s owed by former customers.
Hiring a collection firm is usually the best option cities have when trying to collect on old bills, said Mark Ciavaglia, a managing partner at Galveston’s Linebarger office.
“With current customers you have some leverage,” Ciavaglia said. “For former customers, it’s a little more difficult. We spend a lot of time looking for people and spend a lot of time on mail and phone campaigns.”
Often the firm will come across accounts in the names of deceased people or of companies that no longer exist, he said. At some point, the city will have to make a call on accounts that are not collectable, Ciavaglia said.
The city does make routine efforts to collect unpaid utility bills, Maxwell said.
“It’s not so much that the city hasn’t been diligent about it, it’s that we’ve been a little bit more pleasant, trying to work with them,” Maxwell said.
The large majority of previous customers who owe money rented in Galveston, Maxwell said.
“We have a highly transient population,” Maxwell said. “You don’t have this problem in a city where everybody owns their home because when they sell their home, they’re transferring utilities.”
In Texas, a city may not hold a landlord responsible for a tenant’s water bill if the utility contract is directly with the city, according to the Texas Municipal League.
A city can ramp up collection efforts by enforcing a late fee, requiring deposits or imposing a utility lien against an owner’s property, according to the league.
But the city can’t put a lien on rental properties in which the tenant holds a service contract or on a homestead, according to the league.
The city could find trouble creating a foolproof way to eliminate future delinquent accounts, Ciavaglia said.
“It’s very difficult to create mechanisms that would prevent this on a large-scale basis,” Ciavaglia said. “There’s no central repository of data where a city could check to see if they owe a balance somewhere else.”
City staff will likely recommend a proposal to collect on some of these accounts this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.