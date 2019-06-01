LEAGUE CITY
Chelsi Honeycutt and Emily Krone recently were surprised to learn they both had been named to the city’s ethics review board.
It was a surprise because they both work at the same law firm, and hadn’t known the other had even applied for the position, they said.
“We both did it just completely separately,” Honeycutt said. “We didn’t know.”
While those circumstances alone would be unusual enough, the two attorneys also share something else in common — they are both self-described millennials, joining a growing trend of young people volunteering in Galveston County’s biggest city.
The two women both applied for volunteer positions with the city during an abnormally busy period, according to city administrators. The city received 135 applications for volunteer appointments to boards and commissions between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, 2018, up from less than 90 the year before, City Secretary Diana Stapp said.
That increase likely is entirely because of all the young people volunteering, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“I think it is a trend,” Hallisey said. “I will tell you, when I first got elected in 2016, one thing I said I wanted to accomplish is that I wanted to start bringing millennials into city government.
“Young people are the future and the only way the city is going to grow is by having seasoned people in leadership roles providing leadership opportunities to the younger generation.”
When Councilman Hank Dugie first ran for office unopposed back in 2016, he became, at the age 27, the youngest council member for a city of more than 100,000 people, he said.
The sight of someone in their 20s in local government was somewhat unusual at the time, but is becoming increasingly normal in League City of late, with two millennials on the ethics review board, an eight-member board.
“All it takes is a few young people getting involved for others to realize they too have skills and experience to offer,” Dugie said. “But it’s not only in elected offices, we’re seeing increases in involvement across the board.”
Rather than being unusual, the fact that Krone is a millennial might be partially responsible for her decision to volunteer, she said.
Anyone born between 1981 and 1996 — ages 23 to 38 in 2019 — is considered a millennial.
“Millennials take a global view of things,” Krone said. “They want a purpose and to feel connected. And, with the availability of information about all the possibilities, now people don’t have to wonder how they can get involved.”
League City’s experience is running counter with the national norm, in which people between the ages 20 and 24 are the least likely to volunteer, with only 18.4 percent doing so, according to a 2015 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s lower than the 28.9 percent of people ages 35 to 44 who volunteer.
But those numbers soon could change. Millennials make up about 35 percent of the U.S. labor force, but could rise to be about half by 2020, according to a Forbes report.
While millennials taking on local positions might still be unusual for some, it’s already all but second nature for Honeycutt.
“I can’t explain it,” she said. “Personally, I’ve just always wanted to feel involved.”
Before joining the law firm in July, Honeycutt was a prosecutor for Harris County for about five years and yearned for community involvement when she moved back to the area she grew up, she said.
“I don’t know who the next mayor of League City will be,” Hallisey said. “But there’s a chance it could be a millennial.”
