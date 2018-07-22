GALVESTON
Galveston County will be under another heat advisory this afternoon with temperatures expected to again reach 100 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. today, the weather service said.
Today’s high temperature is forecasted to be 93 degrees in Galveston, and 98 degrees in League City. While temperatures may fall below 100 degrees officially, it will feel like more than 100 degrees because of the humidity, according to the weather service.
Temperatures Sunday in League City were as high as 97 degrees, according to preliminary numbers from the weather service. In Galveston, the high temperature at Scholes International Airport was 91 degrees, according to the weather service.
During a heat advisory, the weather service advises people to limit their time outdoors and drink plenty of water. People should also be cautious about leaving children or pets in cars, and should try to wear sunscreen and light clothing.
Today’s forecast continues an extended string of hot days in Galveston. Local temperatures have not fallen below 80 degrees in the past 12 days.
That’s nowhere close to the longest such streak, however. In 2015, Galveston experienced 44 straight days, from July 3 to August 15, when the low temperature was 80 degrees or higher, according to the weather service.
The local forecast does provide some limited relief. A weak cold front on Tuesday will bring some cooler temperature, and possibly showers and thunderstorms, to the area, according to the weather service.
“It’s going to bring cloud cover, which should keep the temperatures down,” said Katie Magee, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in League City. “But we’ll still get up into the 90s.”
Clearer skies, and more dangerous temperatures, are forecasted to return starting Wednesday.
