Texas City High School teacher Sharnnetta Goins has been instructing students in cosmetology for 24 years and comes from a long line of cosmetologists, she said.
“Many of our students mention a family legacy that they will like to continue just as I have mentioned,” she said.
Which is why she, along with educators across Galveston County, say they are concerned as the Texas Education Agency mulls the future of the courses.
“TEA is working to determine if cosmetology courses meet the criteria for the new Perkins V definition of a program of study,” agency spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said.
The U.S. Congress in July approved reauthorizing the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, or Perkins V, which provides definitions on different aspects of different career and technical education programs.
To meet the new federal requirements, cosmetology courses must show they train students for high-wage, high-demand jobs that provide multiple entry and exit points into the workforce, Culbertson said.
For many local educators, the fact that state officials are even considering whether to continue cosmetology programs is a problem.
“It would be a loss for the whole state of Texas,” said Richard Chapa, Texas City Independent School District’s director of careers and technology programs. “Their study is just incorrect and I hope the TEA realizes it’s going to have to re-do it.”
About 36 students each year take cosmetology classes at Texas City High School and several more are enrolled at La Marque High School, Chapa said.
Texas City is one of three Galveston County districts, along with Dickinson and Clear Creek, that provide cosmetology courses to its students, according to education agency records.
The courses are hugely beneficial to all students, Goins said.
“Cosmetology is imperative to keep in high schools because it provides an array of opportunities for our students,” Goins said. “It is one of the programs where students can receive a license upon graduating and can immediately enter the workforce.”
Other local cosmetologists agreed.
“It’s a great career,” said David McCormack, who lives in League City and works at Colorlocks.
While McCormack didn’t take high school cosmetology courses, most of the people he knows in the industry did, he said.
“I think we’re in a place where we should be increasing all vocational programs,” he said.
McCormack has worked in the industry for almost 30 years, he said.
Texas City’s school district provides students enrolled in cosmetology programs all of the classes and pays for them to become certified, an investment of about $15,000 to $25,000 per student, Chapa said.
The only thing students must pay for is a $450 kit, Chapa said.
“Some of them are going to do this for a career while others have it as a part-time job while they continue their education,” Chapa said.
Clear Creek officials were sure their programs and certifications weren’t going anywhere regardless of what the education agency decides to do, they said.
“Our program is allowing students to pursue their passions and that is simply what we are about in Clear Creek Independent School District,” said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
“Simply stated, the cosmetology program and associated certification is here to stay in CCISD,” she said.
And district officials weren’t convinced the state agency was seriously considering eliminating the courses, Polsen said.
Commissioner Mike Morath at a Texas State Board of Education meeting told officials he didn’t expect the course to go away, but asked staff to find ways to decrease high costs associated with the license, according to a report by the Association of Texas Professional Educators.
The agency’s final determination about whether the programs meet federal standards won’t mean the program can’t be offered, Culbertson said.
The state board has final authority on whether or not to remove a course, she said.
What about for community colleges?
