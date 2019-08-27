Firefighters from numerous departments, including Texas City, League City, Bacliff, San Leon, Kemah and La Marque responded to a brush fire burning on land near the intersection of FM 517 and state Highway 146 on Tuesday.
Heavy smoke obscured visibility for motorists along state Highway 146 and a small section of the westbound lane of FM 517 was closed to allow emergency vehicles a place to stage.
— Stuart Villanueva
