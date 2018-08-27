Former Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Lynn Hale died Thursday. She was 80.
“She brought years of experience and expertise to all areas of running a school district, such as finance and curriculum,” said Dyann Polzin, spokeswoman for the district and a former counselor at Ball High School under Hale. “She was in education for so long in so many different positions. She was especially astute about finances, that was really her forte.”
Hale came out of retirement as the former superintendent of the Arlington Independent School District to take the reins in Galveston in February 2003.
She was instrumental in the passage of a $69.45 million bond election in late 2003.
But Hale also courted some controversy while in charge of the island district, such as firing Athletic Director Brent Jaco after he told state authorities that the football team carried an ineligible player on its roster and for the method the district used to spend more than $36 million in school construction.
Before coming to Galveston, Hale was the first female superintendent in Arlington Independent School District near Dallas from 1993 to 1997, Polzin said.
While in Arlington, Hale installed a major communications plan and instituted a minority hiring plan, said Greg Goodman, one of her six children.
One of that district’s elementary schools, Hale Elementary School, bears her name, Polzin said.
Hale was a native of Deer Park’s school district and served as the superintendent there before taking the position in Arlington, Goodman said. She also had three stepchildren, Goodman said.
Hale graduated as the valedictorian from Deer Park High School and then went to Sam Houston State University, Goodman said.
“Education was important to her,” Goodman said. “She instilled in us doing our best in live, being kind and serving others. She was a vibrant mother and energetic. She taught us that it is important to be able to stand on our own.”
Hale had 35 years of experience in education, Goodman said.
