Who doesn’t love this scene from the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life?” Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed are jitterbugging for the first time in the Bedford Falls High School gym when the floor begins to open up, they teeter over the edge and plunge, arms and legs flailing, into the swimming pool below.
That could have been repeated at College of the Mainland’s new conference center in Texas City, except the general contractor, Bartlett Cocke, decided to fill in the school’s old Olympic-sized pool, unused for many years, and build the new center over it rather than opt for a mechanical floor.
At 2 p.m. Monday, the public is invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the new conference center.
“We looked at two options for the pool — filling it with dirt, or filling it in with flowable fill, a liquid concrete,” said Katia Escobar, Bartlett Cocke’s project manager. The dirt fill, beyond taking longer, would have required workers in the bottom of the pool, 11-feet deep in spots, and the contractor deemed that safety risk a negative, Escobar said.
Instead, Bartlett Cocke opted to fill in the pool over three days with the flowable fill, a liquid soil made of cement, water, fine aggregate and fly ash. It took about 800 cubic yards of the mixture to fill the pool, Escobar said.
“We filled in a section and let it set, then another, then another, stopping about a foot below where the finished floor would be to make room for the structural slab,” Escobar said.
The conference center went up this year using money from a $16.25 million maintenance tax bond approved by the board of trustees in 2016 for campus improvements. That bond did not require voter approval.
Projects financed by the maintenance tax bond include converting the old swimming pool into the conference center, renovating and improving the gymnasium, tearing down and replacing the old chemistry lab, a new roof for the Fine Arts Center, replacing underground pipes throughout the campus and a remodel of the Student Center that’s projected to be completed in December.
Those projects and their financing are not to be confused with the proposed $162.5 million bond to be placed before voters on Nov. 6. That bond, if it passes, will cost the average home owner $141 a year or about $12 a month, officials said. College of the Mainland officials have said the money would be used to erect several new buildings and to expand the growing college’s reach in the county if the referendum passes.
College of the Mainland enrollment stands at about 4,700. President Warren Nichols earlier this month said the additions enabled by the new bond could nearly double student enrollment.
The November referendum will mark the third time since 2007 that the college has asked voters for capital improvement money; both previous attempts failed.
Registered voters in Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City school district boundaries are eligible to vote on the bond in the Nov. 6 election.
The new multi-purpose conference center with movable walls is designed to accommodate 500 people. Ruth Rendon, College of the Mainland’s communications officer, said the new conference center is available for use by community members.
“Already, we are getting inquiries about using it for a variety of occasions, from a charter school graduation and corporate training sessions, to high school banquets,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.