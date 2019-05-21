HIGH ISLAND
Tuesday was a rerun of a frequent scene for people who drive regularly on state Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula.
With strong winds causing an unusually high tide, the Gulf of Mexico came up against and spilled over part of the highway near where it turns west and becomes state Highway 124.
Early in the afternoon, Galveston County warned the highway would be cut off by the rising tide, although that didn’t come to pass.
Local and state officials hope that the worries that came Tuesday will soon be a thing of the past.
Tuesday’s flood threat came as the Texas Department of Transportation is in the middle of raising Highway 87 and rerouting part of the road to be farther away from the Gulf.
The transportation department in April began a $21 million project to raise the highway by 2 feet, to a height that’s 7 1/2 feet above sea level.
When completed, the highway should flood less frequently, department spokesman Danny Perez said.
“The beach protection and road raising will significantly improve conditions on the roadway during times of high tide,” Perez said.
The project isn’t scheduled to be completed until the fall, Perez said.
As of Tuesday, the project was about 40 percent complete, Perez said. Most of the work that’s been completed so far has been related to beach protection aspects of the project, such as beach building and dune restoration, Perez said.
Highway 87 is the only designated hurricane evacuation route off of Bolivar Peninsula and reducing its chances of being flooded has long been a priority for local officials. The state awarded money for the highway raising in 2016, but it took until last month for construction work to get started.
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a coastal flood advisory for parts of the Galveston County, including Bolivar Peninsula until 1 p.m. Thursday.
High tide on Bolivar Peninsula will be about 12:31 p.m. Wednesday.
