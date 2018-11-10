Galveston County Navigation District No. 1 is putting its support behind the city of Galveston’s plan to pursue federal funding to build a new bridge linking Galveston and Pelican islands, and has officially committed to contributing millions to the demolition of the old bridge.
The navigation district, a small taxing entity whose only purpose is to maintain the existing bridge, voiced its support for the city’s pursuit of $18 million in federal transportation funding for a new bridge in a letter the district’s board approved last week. It also confirmed its commitment to contribute $10 million to the demolition of the old bridge.
“We’re willing to come up with the money for the demolition,” Dennis Byrd Sr., navigation district chairman, said.
The letter, dated Oct. 16 and addressed to Alan Clark, the director of transportation planning for the Houston-Galveston Area Council, beyond announcing the district’s support for the funding request, also outlines the importance of a new bridge, which would remove the need for a drawbridge.
“The current average daily traffic on this bridge is 9,100 vehicles that are impacted by over 2,500 lift span bridge openings annually,” the letter states. “The proposed facility will be a clear span bridge that will eliminate the need for the current 60+ year old drawbridge.”
The bridge project hit a snag in September when the city announced its plans to walk away from the $91 million project because it couldn’t commit to a $50 million agreement to pay for part of the funding. If the requested federal funding comes through, it would help to put the project back on the table, Byrd said.
“The biggest problem is just the money,” he said.
The Pelican Island Bridge was completed in 1959, and has been deemed obsolete and in need of replacement. Since 2013, local governments have been trying to plan a new bridge.
In September, city officials blamed the district for the bridge plan’s demise and questioned its commitment to the project.
Officials said they thought the district should have shown more leadership in planning the bridge.
Byrd, however, said Friday the navigation district is doing its part with the $10 million its dedicated to the demolition of the existing bridge’s drawbridge.
“We’re willing to work with anybody; we’re the smallest fish in the pond,” he said. “Our budget is 2 million a year and we can’t expand our tax base.”
In the meantime, the navigation district is focused on maintaining the bridge. It’s replacing all the electrical work on the bridge at a cost of nearly $400,000, Byrd said. The electrical maintenance project, which began in September, will ultimately finish with the Texas Department of Transportation rehabilitating the bridge’s pylons early next year.
“The new bridge is 10 years down the road, at least,” Byrd said. “This has to be done now.”
