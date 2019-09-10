County judges, residents and environmental leaders from the upper Texas coast met Monday with state officials to pitch projects for funding through a multi-billion-dollar trust established because of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The hearing was about $360 million to be divided among five Gulf Coast states for environmental restoration efforts.
It sounds like a lot of money, but divided up, it’s not that much, Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, said.
“The reality is we’re not even scratching the surface,” Baker said.
Projects ranged from acquisition of land along coasts and bays, supported by Ducks Unlimited, to wastewater treatment plants to efforts to restore shorebird habitats and oyster reefs.
The most passionate and frequent testimonials came from a Matagorda County delegation asking for money to build a breakwater at Sargent Beach along with a beach nourishment project. Sargent Beach is an 8-mile stretch of the most eroded coastline in Texas, proponents said.
The city of Galveston advocated for money to help move West End residences and businesses off septic tanks and onto the sewer system.
“We’d consider it a huge step for communities like ours with aging septic systems,” said Sally Bakko, Galveston’s legislative coordinator. “This is a shovel-ready project and we can start tomorrow.”
Galveston environmental educator and conservation advocate Karla Klay of Artist Boat spoke in support of using the money to acquire land for preservation by leaving it alone and said barrier islands like Galveston should come first in that effort.
“We’d get an economic lift by doing nothing but preserving what’s already there,” Klay said.
Six projects from a list of 23 will move forward for consideration by the council and final approval will be forthcoming in about a year, Baker said.
The money is part of the Restore Act, which was enacted in response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, during which 200 million gallons of crude oil leaked into the Gulf Mexico.
