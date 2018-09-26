GALVESTON
Vacation rental owners worry a law proposed in 2017 limiting cities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals will resurface when the Texas Legislature convenes in January.
Mary Branum, who owns several vacation rental properties in Galveston, worked against the bill in 2017 and plans to do so again next year, if necessary, she said.
“I am a firm believer in cities and municipalities and the local residents working with local governments for their own local regulations,” Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owner’s Association of Galveston, said.
The city of Galveston created regulations in 2015 after controversy between residents and renters. The city requires property owners to register with the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and collect hotel occupancy taxes. Owners also must be able to respond quickly to complaints or problems.
The regulations, however, did not go so far as those of other cities. Austin, in 2016, banned all new short-term rentals and properties on which the owner does not also reside.
During the 2017 session, Senate Bill 451, or House Bill 2551, proposed “a municipality or county may not adopt or enforce a local law that expressly or effectively prohibits the use of a property as a short-term rental,” according to legislative session records.
The bill died in the Urban Affairs Committee, according to session records.
While vacation rental operators and neighborhood associations disagree about other topics, both agree local control would be better for the Galveston market. These controls can restrict rentals in neighborhoods that don’t want them, said John O’Connor, secretary and archivist of the Cedar Lawn Association.
“If you Google out for short-term rentals, we’re surrounded by them,” O’Connor said.
If the state passed legislation banning cities from regulating short-term rentals, Cedar Lawn residents, and those in Colony Park, could still prohibit short-term rentals because of a neighborhood charter, but that method would mean extra cost and hassle for residents, O’Connor said.
“It means everybody’s got to chip in 800 to 1,000 bucks to hire a lawyer,” O’Connor said.
Branum also worried putting vacation rental regulation in the hands of the state might lead to rules unsuitable to Galveston property owners.
“There’s always the backdoor that they could come in with other regulations,” Branum said.
State mandated regulations might not work for the Galveston market, said Claire Reiswerg, co-owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties.
The company manages about 160 properties in Galveston, she said.
“I believe that every community is different and Galveston, as a tourist economy, we found what works for us,” Reiswerg said. “Every city has to decide what’s right for it.”
Reiswerg last year visited Austin to oppose legislation limiting cities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals land would do so again next year, she said.
“The state could come up with a blanket regulatory road map that does not work for Galveston,” Reiswerg said.
Too many or too stringent regulations on short-term rentals could drive the activity underground, out of the city’s regulatory scope, said Matt Curtis, chief executive officer of Smart City Policy Group.
Smart City works with governmental entities to create regulations and policy for the sharing economy, which includes short-term rentals operating through such digital apps as Airbnb.
Galveston has done a good job of creating effective regulations, Curtis said during a visit to the city this week for the Texas Travel Summit.
“If the city wants to continue to succeed, they should focus on perfecting what they have without driving the activity underground,” Curtis said. “I think local government’s primary goals are to protect their city’s ability to set their own rules and regulations.”
Unregulated short-term rentals likely wouldn’t be contributing hotel occupancy tax to Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees, the organization that oversees city beaches and tourism.
“Before our regulations went into effect in 2015, short-term rentals represented 8 percent of HOT tax,” Branum said. “Since regulating, we represent 25 percent. So, you can see what regulation can do.”
The park board estimates it will receive about $12.2 million in hotel tax revenue for the 2019 fiscal year, according to budget documents. About 2,600 short-term rentals are registered in the city, park board spokeswoman Mary Beth Bassett said.
