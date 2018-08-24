GALVESTON
The Department of Public Safety office at 6812 Broadway, one of only two in the county, is among almost 90 the state might close, the department said.
The Galveston DPS office is on a list of 87 offices the agency plans to present next week to the state’s Sunset Advisory Commission for possible closure.
The department, which, along with the driver’s license offices, operates divisions such as the Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers, is under Sunset Commission review.
The commission periodically accesses the performance of public agencies and recommends to state leaders whether the agencies should continue to exist or be eliminated.
One of the issues the commission reviewed for the public safety department this year was whether it can improve customer service at its driver’s license offices.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issues an average of 4 million driver’s licenses a year, but customers often have to wait more than an hour to be served, according to a Sunset Commission report issued in April.
Galveston residents recently were complaining on social media about long waits at local DPS offices and that people had to wait outside in the heat.
The commission report suggested closing some offices and moving some of the responsibility for issuing driver’s licenses to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
The Texas Association of Counties this week released a list of 87 DPS offices recommended for closure. The list included the Galveston office.
The list did not elaborate about why those 87 offices might be closed, and the public safety department did not respond Friday to emailed questions about the closure.
Instead, amid a spate of other reports about potential closures, the department issued a statement denying a mass closure was imminent.
“DPS developed a response that identified potential offices for closure and submitted it for consideration by the Sunset Advisory Commission,” the department said. “DPS will take no action on this significant staff recommendation without direction from state leadership and the Legislature.”
Department officials told The Dallas Morning News they were making recommendations based on whether an office served fewer than 5,000 people each year; was staffed by only one DPS employee; had outdated safety systems; or had to be vacated.
The island’s office closed temporarily after the building flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008. It reopened in 2010 after $950,000 in repairs.
The building closed again in early 2017 because of burst pipes.
The only other Department of Public Safety office in Galveston County is in Texas City, 1325 N. Amburn Rd.
The Sunset Advisory Commission will meet next week and decide whether it will recommend to the Legislature to close the offices. The next Texas legislative session begins in January.
