Health experts warn of heightened risk in the unseasonably thick swarms of mosquitoes residents are contending with thanks to recent rain and unseasonably warm December temperatures — the Aedes sollicitans mosquito that can carry the potentially deadly Eastern equine encephalitis virus.
Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare virus that has a death rate of 30 percent among infected people, said Scott Weaver, director of the University of Texas Medical Branch Institute of Human Infections and Immunity.
Although the virus has been detected in Galveston County before, people should be especially vigilant now because Aedes sollicitans, also known as the eastern saltmarsh mosquito, is especially prevalent among the recent swarms, Weaver said.
“We have all the ingredients for these deadly viruses,” Weaver said. “We have the right mosquitoes that can potentially carry these diseases.”
The virus can cause fever and neurologic disease, including meningitis, which is an infection of membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, or can also lead to an infection of the brain called encephalitis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those who do survive the virus typically end up with continuous neurological problems, Weaver said.
“Signs and symptoms of neurologic disease include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness and coma,” according to the the CDC . “In infants, neurologic disease often occurs soon after onset; in older children and adults, encephalitis may occur after several days of systemic illness.”
About a third of people with the virus will die; the deaths usually occur two to 10 days after onset symptoms, the CDC said.
“Many people who recover are left with long-term physical or mental impairments, which can range from mild brain dysfunction to severe intellectual impairment, personality disorders, seizures, paralysis, and cranial nerve dysfunction,” The CDC said.
The virus was detected in Galveston County about 15 years ago, Weaver said.
There hasn’t been a human case in Galveston County as of yet, Weaver said.
There hasn’t been any cases of Eastern equine encephalitis in the county in at least the past five years, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Mosquitoes usually detect humans by the carbon dioxide they breathe out and by the odor they produce from their skin, Weaver said.
A mosquito can detect a human from 100 to 200 yards away and fly upwind, Weaver said.
The mosquitoes that carry the virus are still rare in the county, and the most abundant species of mosquitoes in the county don’t pose a great risk of health, Weaver said.
Still, it’s especially important to pay attention to mosquitoes and to take steps to avoid being bitten, Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.