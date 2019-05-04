Galveston voters on Saturday overwhelmingly approved doubling the hourly seawall parking fee and extending the paid parking program for another 10 years, according to complete but unofficial election results.
About 68 percent of voters, 993 people, approved the ballot measure that pushes the program sunset date to Dec. 31, 2029, and raises the hourly fee from $1 to $2. The ballot also sets a minimum purchase of two hours, meaning the least a person can pay is $4, and raises the price of an annual parking pass to $45 from $25.
More than 32 percent, 468 people, voted against the ballot measure, according to complete but unofficial results.
Starting in July 2020, when the current program expires, people will pay a maximum of $16 to park along the seawall for 8 hours, if the state approves the city’s plan.
It’s a win for the city, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“Now, we can move pretty expeditiously to begin some additional improvements,” Yarbrough said.
When voters approved the seawall parking program in 2011, the city promised it would use that money to add lighting, bathrooms, landscaping and other things meant to benefit beach users.
Last year, five years after the seawall parking program began, many of the amenities had been installed.
The city has touted the parking fees as a way to shift the cost of paying for seawall improvements onto tourists.
“They ought to be paying for improvements and the maintenance of improvements on the seawall,” Yarbrough said.
By state law, the city can’t charge tourists and residents different amounts to park along the seawall.
The fixtures completed last year were paid for with a $5.8 million federal grant, a $1 million grant from Frito-Lay and a $466,000 city contribution, according to city records.
The city has about $1.38 million in a reserve fund that’s slated to pay for additional capital projects, according to city records.
The city has been holding off on spending that money on new capital projects in case voters didn’t extend the paid program. Had that happened, the money would have been needed to maintain current fixtures, Yarbrough said.
“We’ve got a bucket of money that we were holding, kind of waiting to see what we could do with it,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough hopes to see more improvements along the seawall before his term expires next May, he said.
Since its inception in 2013, the seawall fees have generated $3.4 million for the city, the majority of which has gone to maintaining the lights, bathrooms, landscaping and other physical structures on the seawall, according to city records.
In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, about 70 percent, $574,402, of the $828,101 collected went to materials, personnel expenses and supplies, according to city records.
Despite getting the thumbs up from voters, the city won’t be able to implement the new seawall fees until it gets approval from the Texas General Land Office.
The land office has authorized Galveston to charge only up to $8 a day for seawall parking.
The land office regulates state beaches and ensures the public has unrestricted access to those beaches. Local governments can charge a beach user fee, which the seawall parking charge is considered, if the collections go back to services for beach users.
As of Friday, the land office still hadn’t made a ruling on whether it approves of Galveston’s new fee structure, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
The city can’t begin charging the higher fees until the land office ensures they are consistent with state law and are reasonable, she said.
“We’ve been in communication with them,” Yarbrough said. “We feel confident that we’ll get the green light to keep moving.”
Less than 1,500 people voted in the referendum, and 885 people, 60.6 percent, voted early or cast absentee ballots, according to Saturday’s results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.