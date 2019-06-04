LEAGUE CITY
Brandi Perry moved to town just a few years ago when her husband got a job working on a pipeline. In most communities, Perry still would be a relative newcomer, but in League City, she already feels like an established veteran, she said.
“I’ve seen 96 built up like crazy,” she said. “The population has just grown tremendously.”
Even Hurricane Harvey, which flooded thousands of homes in 2017, couldn’t put a dent in the number of people flocking to Galveston County’s largest city.
League City’s population in January was 106,803, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. The difference since 2000, when, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city’s population was about 45,400, is even greater. It has increased more than 135 percent in less than 20 years.
But who, exactly, is choosing to move to League City? And why League City, rather than any number of other communities around the region?
The answer, according to both real estate experts and people moving to the region, is that there isn’t a simple picture. Many different types of people are moving to League City for many different reasons.
“It’s kind of a little bit of everything,” said Deborah Bly, a League City-based real estate agent. “In the past, it was a lot of young families with children that were doing work in Galveston at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and they’d locate their home in League City because it was where they had to go and still be in the Clear Creek Independent School District.”
To some degree, that’s still true, Bly said. But many more differing types of residents have since joined the equation.
Lauren Hoinkis, for instance, lives in Granbury, but soon will make the move to League City because of her husband’s new job, Hoinkis said.
Jared Hoinkis ended active military duty in January 2018 and became a police officer in Granbury. However, his salary wasn’t making ends meet, so he applied and got a job in Channelview, Lauren Hoinkis said.
However, the decision to move to League City came down to familiarity.
“I grew up and graduated from Clear Creek High School,” Lauren Hoinkis said. “I know it’s a nice area that’s relatively safe and has a great school district where our three children can attend.”
While the Hoinkis family had some prior knowledge of League City, more and more people are moving to the area because they’ve heard good things, said Elaine Marak, a League City-based real estate agent.
“There definitely is an awareness,” Marak said. “League City is becoming a choice. People will request it because they’ve heard about the district, or for those working in downtown Houston, it’s easy to shoot one direction or another.”
A large number of League City residents actually commute all the way to the northwest side of Houston for work each day, city officials have said.
Where once those people might have lived in the Harris County part of the Bay Area, they now are starting to move to League City, Bly said.
“They’re looking at the school district, and League City gets picked over Clear Lake because the homes are a little bit dated,” Bly said. “They can get a brand new home for the same price in League City. Affordability and new construction are attractors. Clear Lake is built out, as far as opportunities, and we’re growing so much because the city isn’t.”
Only about 52 percent of League City is developed, and projections show that once fully developed the population could rise to more than 200,000, officials said. Large swaths of the western side of League City remain undeveloped, though various groups have signified their interest in building out there in coming years.
Much of the growth in the northern part of Galveston County is because of exploding population numbers in Houston, the country’s fourth largest city. The population around Houston could increase to more than 10 million people by 2040, according to projections from Houston’s METRO group.
“It’s not just young people, but also retired people are moving to the area because it’s centrally located,” Perry said.
Perry’s family moved to League City from a small town in Mississippi, she said. In the time she’s lived there, she’s actually met four people from the same town now living in League City.
“I just had no idea,” she said.
