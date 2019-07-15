LEAGUE CITY
After months of conversation and uncertainty about a much-anticipated plan to bring the Grand Parkway through Galveston County, the state’s transportation commission over the weekend unveiled a plan to remove the project from its 2020 funding list.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation declined to comment about the rationale behind the move, only saying the public still has the opportunity to comment before an August vote.
Calls to representatives with the Lieutenant Governor’s office went unreturned by deadline Monday.
But Galveston County officials for months have hypothesized that state officials put pressure on the Texas Transportation Commission to shelve the project because it would have been a toll road.
The five-member Texas Transportation Commission, along with an executive director, govern the Texas Department of Transportation. Commission members serve six-year terms and are appointed by the governor, officials said.
“Around 2016 or 2017, state officials came in and started stopping any project that has to do with tollways,” League City Councilman Larry Millican said. “That is what has happened with Segment B. We were in the middle of doing a traffic study for it and it just stopped and hasn’t been picked up since then.”
And, indeed, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have recommended removing a total of $1.54 billion via four projects — all of them toll roads, records show.
But Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark, who has long worked on the project, said he has received mixed messages from state legislators about why they’ve stopped advancing Segment B.
“Before about November 2017, we were in a situation where the Houston office of the Texas Department of Transportation was saying we ought to get started on that segment and we were all moving in that direction,” Clark said.
“But the lieutenant governor put out a letter saying cease and desist on toll roads. But then I had talked in 2018 with his office where they said their concern was more with newer toll roads and not legacy projects that were on the books for decades.”
The Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area under construction since 1994. Segment B of the project calls for a highway stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 35 in Alvin, officials said.
State Sen. Larry Taylor, the lone area legislator to respond to phone calls seeking comment by deadline Monday, said he was very supportive of the Segment B project and encouraged constituents to let state officials know they also cared about it.
“For our area, this is important to evacuation purposes during a hurricane, economic development purposes and it’s an important transportation project,” Taylor said.
Confusion over previous transportation propositions and directives likely have undercut the project, Taylor said.
Texas voters in 2014 and 2015 overwhelmingly agreed to provide the Texas Department of Transportation with billions of dollars in new revenue from various streams. The ballot language, however, said the money could not be used for toll roads or toll lanes.
Some in government might have misconstrued that to mean no new toll roads at all, Taylor said.
“But that was not the intent,” Taylor said.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November 2017 spoke out against toll roads in a letter to J. Bruce Bugg Jr., the chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission.
“Since I became Lt. Governor and before, as a state senator, I have strongly supported efforts to reduce the state’s reliance on toll roads by making transportation funding a priority,” Patrick said.
The proposed segment of the Grand Parkway would have been a tollway, officials have said.
The crackdown on tollways has stalled some other projects in the region, such as the southern half of state Highway 249 near the Grand Parkway in northwest Houston.
Even excluded from the 2020 Unified Transportation Program, the Segment B project would not technically be dead. Clark, for instance, emphasized the commission is only recommending removing the project, and not defunding it.
But with a price tag likely to run in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Segment B project isn’t realistically possible without the Texas Department of Transportation, officials said.
And delaying it more than 10 years would likely have adverse effects in League City, Galveston County’s biggest city, Millican said.
“If we don’t move on it now, then the acquisition of land is going to get tougher and tougher as the years go by,” Millican said. “Developers won’t let that land sit idle and connectivity could become a problem.”
League City’s population in January was 106,803, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. Only about 52 percent of League City is developed, and projections show the population could rise to more than 200,000, officials said.
Much of that new development is on the city’s west side, where the Grand Parkway might eventually move through.
The Texas Transportation Commission must approve the 2020 plan before Aug. 31, officials said.
The commission has a public hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 in Austin before eventually taking action on the 2020 edition, officials said.
