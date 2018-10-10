TEXAS CITY
Public school trustees Tuesday approved architectural plans for three new campuses to be paid for from a $136.1 million school bond proposition voters passed in May.
Texas City ISD's board approved designs by Houston-based architectural firm IBI Group for three new elementary school buildings: the school currently called Bayou Road because of its location in La Marque; Simms Elementary on the former Simms Elementary School site in Texas City; and the replacement for Texas City’s Guajardo Elementary School.
School district administrators and teachers worked weekly during the summer with architects on the design of the three schools, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
Schematics and site layouts chosen as favorites by teachers and administrators were shared with the board in September, Tortorici said. Interior layouts for the three buildings will be nearly identical, but the exteriors will differ at each school to assure its unique identity, Tortorici said.
The construction bid process will begin this school year with construction planned to begin in May 2019. The district anticipates opening all three schools in August 2020.
Bayou Road and Simms replace two La Marque schools damaged heavily by Hurricane Harvey, which struck in August last year. Rather than repair the schools, the district determined it would be more financially feasible to replace them. Guajardo Elementary was damaged during Harvey but remained habitable.
The old La Marque Middle School building will have to be demolished before construction can begin on Bayou Road. Students at Guajardo will remain in the current Guajardo building until the new building is finished in 2020. La Marque primary and elementary students will continue to attend school at the district’s temporary campus until the new schools are completed, officials have said.
A similar design process to plan a new building for La Marque Middle School will begin this school year, and students at the middle school will remain on the La Marque High School campus until their new campus is completed.
