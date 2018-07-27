DICKINSON
Bayou Animal Services Corp. officials broke ground Friday morning on a $2 million shelter.
The new shelter, 3120 Deats Road, will house about 50 dog kennels and 70 cat condos, officials said.
The Petco Foundation in November gave Bayou Animal Services a $500,000 grant for a new shelter. The Bayou Animal Services board already had $500,000 for a new shelter, giving the shelter the $1 million to go toward the overall cost. Dickinson officials will work to raise the money to cover the additional costs.
The Bayou Animal Services board is an entity separate from the city that began in 2016 to provide animal control and shelter for the cities of Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson and Santa Fe.
After Hurricane Harvey struck in late August, Bayou Animal Services had as many as 200 dogs and 100 cats at a time, driving the need for a new facility, officials said.
“We are thrilled to get this project moving,” Mayor Julie Masters said. “We owe our deepest gratitude to the Petco Foundation.”
