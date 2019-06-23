GALVESTON
In the past two years, thieves have stolen four of island resident Cayce Taylor’s bicycles, she said.
“It’s really bad,” Taylor said. “I’ve had high-end bikes stolen.”
Taylor locks up her bikes, but she doesn’t think there’s a lot residents can do about such crimes, because people will drive through neighborhoods at night with grinders, devices that cut through metal, she said.
“The best thing to do is to take it inside,” Taylor said.
As a service industry-driven island where many people rely on bicycles for transportation, Galveston bike theft poses a costly problem to residents, but, like Taylor, many residents believe there isn’t much they can do to prevent it.
Last year, the Galveston Police Department received 54 reports of stolen bicycles on the island, department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
As of Thursday, the department had received 30 bicycle theft reports this year, he said.
“We have no idea how often they go unreported,” Hancock said. “Most of the time, bicycle theft is more of a crime of opportunity, when someone sees an unattended bicycle and just hops on and rides away.”
It’s a huge problem on the island, where many people rely on bikes to get around, said Jeff Nielsen, owner of Island Bicycle Company, 1808 Seawall Blvd.
“They don’t own a car,” Nielsen said. “They don’t own anything else.”
Customers call into his shop all the time asking whether he’s seen their stolen bike, Nielsen said.
“There’s professional bike thieves and they walk around,” Nielsen said.
If they’re not stealing the whole bike, people most often steal the back wheel, he said.
“It’s the most expensive part,” Nielsen said.
Taylor paid between $300 and $500 for the bikes thieves have stolen, and now, she invests in more substantial locks, she said.
“They have one that was upwards of $100 and it’s worth the money,” Taylor said.
But the eight-year resident still expects to have her bicycles stolen, she said. It’s just part of the island, she said.
Stolen bikes are a problem on the mainland as well, but not as notable, county police departments said.
There’s no substantial bike theft in Texas City, police department spokesman Allen Bjerke said.
In League City, bicycle theft happens, but isn’t considered a huge issue, police department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
The problem has been a pretty consistent one in Galveston and gets worse during the summer, said Frank Maceo, president of the University Area Association.
“I’ve seen my bikes that are stolen being ridden around town before,” Maceo said.
He thinks bikes end up in pawn shops more often, he said.
People who want to make quick cash will sell to pawn shops, but more thieves sell through online forums such as Craigslist, said John Bogar, owner of Quik Pawn, 2728 Palmer Highway in Texas City.
Previously, he worked at pawn shops on Galveston Island, where the bike theft is rampant, he said.
“The chances of getting caught go up exponentially when you take it to the pawn shop,” Bogar said.
Pawn shops are required to collaborate with the police and share inventory when officers are looking for stolen items, he said.
Less than one-tenth of a percent of the items going through Quik Pawn’s doors are usually stolen, he said. What people can do is record the serial number of their bicycles, he said.
That’s the police department recommendation, as well, and tracking a serial number is the easiest way to find a stolen bike, Hancock said.
More often than not, people are stealing bikes to use as their own transportation, Hancock said.
There’s no type of bike that’s stolen more often than others, Hancock said.
“Bike thieves steal bikes that are accessible,” Hancock said.
It’s a problem that the University of Texas Medical Branch has taken an aggressive approach to combatting around the campus, campus Assistant Police Chief Ryan Erwin said.
Each student gets a coded sticker and a free lock, Erwin said. The bike racks have cameras and campus security plants a bait bike that has a tracker for officers to track down the theft, he said.
Students usually can’t afford nice locks or replacement bicycles, and the bike is an important asset they rely on to get to class, Erwin said.
“They said, this is all that I can say is mine,” Erwin said.
