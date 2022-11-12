GALVESTON
The beaches were barren on a clear, sunny, 50-degree Saturday, but across Seawall Boulevard the Galveston Island Convention Center was bursting at the seams with people in elaborate costumes.
These lovers of anime, manga and comic books had come to the island to celebrate their fandom at Oni-Con XIX.
The regular island draws — Gulf waters, beach sands and palm trees — played second that day to dozens of vendors peddling anything a fan could desire — from swords, to video games, to comic books.
One vendor with offerings including Funko Pops, comic books, figurines and games was Lone Star Heroes–Comics and Toys, which operates one of its three shops on the island.
“We've been coming to Oni-Con the last couple of years and it's always a fun time,” manager Tanner McLain said. “We're doing good business and this is a great way to promote the shop.
"Our regular store has all kinds of things, but we chose to include more niche offerings for the anime fans, but include the stuff that is popular with everybody.”
Walking through the convention center were cosplayers from all different fandoms. A man in a Mario costume rubbed elbows with others in traditional Japanese dress.
Several gender-bending costumes were on the scene — including few men in simple drag to a female Captain America. There were even a few “furries” and vendors to cater to their unique interests.
Avery Cisneros, of Houston, was dressed as "Uta" from the anime "One Piece." Cisneros donned the character’s half red, half pink hair with two cups on her ears to represent the character’s yellow headphones and wore the same frilly white dress as the character.
“It's really fun getting to dressed up and being around other people who enjoy it as much as I do,” Cisneros said. “Everybody is really nice and it's an experience you can’t really find anywhere else.”
In the crowd were a mother and daughter in matching "Pikachu" onesies from Pokemon and a person in a giant inflatable dinosaur costume.
But one costumed individual stood out.
Kyle Monsma, of Houston, was dressed as "Major Armstrong" from the anime "Fullmetal Alchemist." Just like the character, Monsma had attached a small piece of blond hair to his shaved head.
Monsma was also shirtless like the character and flexed for passersby, showing off his toned body.
And he was equipped with electronic hookups that allowed his gloves to glow blue.
“This is my second time at Oni-Con and it is always a blast,” Monsma said. “It's really cool to see people who are so passionate getting to show off their fandom.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
