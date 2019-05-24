TEXAS CITY
A Clear Lake woman was shot in the leg while inside her car just after midnight Thursday, police said Friday.
A single round fired into the car hit the 28-year-old driver in the leg.
A 19-year-old passenger from Dickinson, also female, was uninjured, Texas City Police spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
“We can speculate she was shot with a handgun because of the nature of her injury,” Bjerke said.
Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene at Third Avenue North and 20th Street North shortly after midnight, officials said.
The injured driver was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston with what Bjerke described as a non-life-threatening injury.
The two women told police a man who had fled the scene fired the shot, Bjerke said.
“I believe he was an acquaintance of the victim and passenger,” Bjerke said.
No arrest had been made Friday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing, Bjerke said.
