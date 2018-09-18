A Galveston County woman is suing Apple and Verizon, asserting defective manufacturing led to her watch blowing up and injuring her in November 2017.
Galveston-based attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del, representing Brittany Schneider, filed the lawsuit against Apple, Verizon Wireless, Verizon Wireless Services, Verizon Wireless Texas and Verizon Wireless Personal Communications on Sept. 13 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 1, seeking between $50,000 and $70,000 in damages.
Schneider bought an Apple Watch in November 2017 at a Verizon store in La Marque, the lawsuit asserts.
About 11 days later, Schneider walked into a Texas City bank and the watch exploded, burning her arm and propelling her hand into her face, cutting her upper lip, according to the lawsuit.
Schneider took the watch back to the Verizon store and employees initially told her they would send it in for Apple engineers to look at it, but later asked Schneider to speak with them via phone, according to the lawsuit.
The engineers tried to blame the explosion on Schneider’s body temperature, while Verizon employees said the watch was defective, but Apple was responsible, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
COUNTY COURT JUDGES DISMISSED
Three Galveston County Court at Law judges have been dismissed from a lawsuit American Civil Liberties Union filed over the county’s bail system.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit on Sept. 7 filed a notice of voluntary dismissal against Judges John Grady, Barbara Roberts and Jack Ewing without prejudice, court records show.
The ACLU initially sued Galveston County, and its judge and magistrates on April 8, asserting the courts violate due process rights and unjustly harm indigent people accused of crimes by operating a cash bail system that favors wealthier defendants while encouraging poorer defendants to either plead guilty or sit in jail.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Aaron Booth, court records show.
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE
A former inmate with the Texas Department of Corrections is suing the University of Texas Medical Branch, asserting he was injured because of medical malpractice and insulted at the jail as a result.
Houston attorney Robert Jones III, on behalf of Amir Taymoori, filed the lawsuit against the medical branch Monday in the 212th District Court after sending the hospital a demand letter seeking $1 million, records show.
Taymoori in September 2016 needed surgery and afterward, prison officials denied him medication and made fun of him, the lawsuit asserts.
Taymoori has an injured arm and blocked arteries and can’t work because of effects of the surgery, according to the demand letter.
“Plaintiff is tired of the mistreatment and does not intend to take it any longer,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Three trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Federico Robert Salvador, 37, on one count of driving while intoxicated third or more.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Arthur Ouzenne Jr., 34, on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against John Helton Taylor, 35, on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
