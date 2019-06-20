TEXAS CITY
Texas City will dedicate the new African American Cultural Park on Saturday, commemorating the lives of the city’s black residents from the early 20th century through the 1960s and beyond.
“We called it the South Side,” said Lynn Ray Ellison, former city commissioner and one of a group of former South Siders who call themselves the Booker T. Washington Exes, alumni of Booker T. Washington School, closed in 1967 when public schools were integrated.
“In 1920, 504 families lived in that area,” Ellison said. “It was where African Americans had to live back then.”
In 1947, most houses in the South Side neighborhood were badly damaged or burned to the ground after the disastrous explosion at the Port of Texas City that killed an estimated 581 people and injured thousands.
Many of the Exes remember that day well. Some were in school. Some were at home. Some remember climbing on the back of flatbed trucks rolling through neighborhood streets and being carried to safety.
When neighborhood churches, businesses and families rebuilt, they had to raise the money to do it, Ellison said.
“There was no government funding for that kind of thing back then,” he said. “The churches sold fish dinners, sold pig feet to help people build back wooden A-frame houses.”
The Exes have been around for 40 years, since the neighborhood was demolished, Ellison said. In 2008, they approached the Texas Legislature during its 80th session and convinced lawmakers to pass a bill acknowledging defunct African American schools, like Booker T. Washington, for their roles in Texas history.
“We’ve led black history programs across the state,” Ellison said. “Lots of people came from the South Side and other places like it and went out and did outstanding things.”
Ellison and the Exes, along with Texas City’s Departments of Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Tourism, are responsible for planning and building the new park that has been 12 years in the making.
Of six churches that served the South Side for 50 years, only one remains in the area. The rest were moved when the city turned what once was the South Side into a “green belt” buffer between the industrial plants and city residences and businesses, said Dennis Harris, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Those six churches will all be commemorated in the park with large, permanent display cabinets featuring photographs and memorabilia from their congregations.
From a city storage warehouse, Harris was able to recover Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church’s original cornerstone and church bell, now permanently on display in the park.
The large stone name plate of Booker T. Washington School is also on display, along with a Texas Historical Commission marker that once stood in front of the school building.
Saturday’s dedication will feature the unveiling of a statue of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., donated by former Texas City Mayor Chuck Doyle and his wife, Mary Ellen. A section of Fourth Street North, from Texas Avenue south to 14th Avenue, will be renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Street, to tie the surrounding area to the park.
The African American Cultural Park is at the corner of Fourth Street and Third Avenue, just east of Loop 197.
It will stand as a memorial and an educational site, Ellison said.
“We’re about humanity and mankind,” he said. “We were taught to be active in the community when we were students at Booker T. Washington.
“There’s nobody among us that’s not familiar with African American history and we learned it there.”
