SANTA FE
Several national and Texas news organizations have corrected articles about the May 2018 shooting in Santa Fe High School, after the school district said a man quoted in their articles falsely claimed to be a teacher at the time of the shooting.
TIME Magazine, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Austin-American Statesman all issued corrections after quoting a man named David Briscoe.
Briscoe told reporters he was a substitute English teacher and in a classroom on the day of the shooting.
After The Texas Tribune raised questions about the man's identity, the Santa Fe Independent School District confirmed it had no record of Briscoe working for the school district.
"We are extremely disappointed that an individual that has never been a part of our school community would represent themselves as a survivor of the mass violence tragedy that our community endured on May 18, 2018," the district said.
"This situation illustrates how easily misinformation can be created and circulated, especially when the amount of detailed information available is limited due to the still ongoing investigation into the events of May 18, 2018. We appreciate the efforts of those working to correct this misinformation."
The Daily News has reviewed its articles since the shooting. Briscoe was not featured in any Daily News articles.
