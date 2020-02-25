Students from Clear Falls High School honored one of their former classmates with a donation of 740 teddy bears Tuesday.
The stuffed bears, collected by students from the school's store, the Village Vault, were given to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County in honor of former Clear Falls student Sarah Grace Dearmond. The donation was part of the school's Sarah Grace Dearmond Day of Service.
