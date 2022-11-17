GALVESTON
The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Thursday opened a greatly expanded food pantry that's the first of its kind on the island and meets a rising demand as prices for meat, milk and more soar.
Beacon of Hope Isle Market, 4700 Broadway in the Galveston Island Community Center, is laid out more like a grocery store than a food pantry, offering refrigerated items such as beef, poultry, pork, eggs, milk and even Starbucks coffee.
The Beacon of Hope Isle Market also provides baby food, non-perishable foods and spices.
It also represents a changing model. Traditionally at food pantries, families receive a standard bag of food from all the food groups.
But Beacon of Hope Isle Market is designed to give people more choice and control of the foods they take home, said Elizabeth Kinard, regional director of Catholic Charities Galveston County.
“This model has been built through our other agencies and allows clients a self-service, client-choice system, giving them independence and allowing them to select the foods that they prefer,” Kinard said. “By allowing them to choose items, there is less waste than being given a box with basic needs.”
The expansion consolidates and grows Catholic Charities' footprint in the community center from 1,200 square feet to 6,000 square feet. The new space also allows Catholic Charities to increase efficiency in services to people through financial assistance and case management, while facilitating more volunteer engagement, Kinard said.
Although the market is intended for low-income families, it's open to anybody on the island, regardless of their address.
“It is so nice to be able to shop for yourself and choose what you want,” said Darla Sheffield, who attended the opening. “I usually give my neighbors the donated foods I don’t want, but I can get bacon, milk and eggs.
“Grocery prices are outrageous and it is a tremendous relief to be able to come here and have those bills taken care of.”
The U.S. government estimates food prices will be up 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent this year; historically, they’ve risen only 2 percent annually, The Associated Press reported this week.
Lower production and higher costs for labor and transportation are part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors, The AP reported.
Eleven percent of the U.S. population is food insecure, with 13 percent in Texas, and more than 15 percent in Galveston County, according to Feeding Texas. Catholic Charities served more than 15,000 Galveston families in 2021, coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, when need was severely increased, Kinard said.
“We saw a need for food across the board during the pandemic,” Kinard said. “We saw students and even professionals looking for assistance. Now that we are out of it, we have seen rising inflation and food bills out of control. This is a great opportunity to help offset those rises.”
It was the pandemic that inspired the expansion, said Patricia Garmon, advisory board chair for Catholic Charities in Galveston.
"During the pandemic, we were humbled by the level of need we witnessed and grateful that we were able to marshal resources to meet that need," Garmon said. "This realization led to a vision of expansion on the island, and generous donors helped us make that vision a reality."
Although food is a great way to get clients in the door, it's only one part of the need some people might have, Kinard said.
“We often hear people who are behind on their rent or about to have their lights turned off,” Kinard said. “By getting them here, our volunteers can speak to them address the other needs they may have.”
In addition to rental and utility assistance, the organization also provides between three to six months of case management to clients. Clients also have the opportunity to take part in an eight-week cooking and nutrition course, which is held each Thursday and open to 13 people at a time.
“Our cooking classes provide the students with recipes and all the ingredients for each course, much like a HelloFresh box,” Kinard said. “They get to cook delicious meals and learn what is in the food they’re eating.”
Beacon of Hope Isle Market is serving 60 families by appointment three days a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but then plans to gradually increase days of operation over time.
“The most rewarding part of this is seeing the impact it makes on people’s lives,” Kinard said.
Those interested in shopping at Isle Market can make an appointment at CatholicCharities.org/Galveston.
