The city of La Marque was given an award of excellence at the 2019 Texas Association of Municipal Officers Conference in Denton.
Colleen Merritt, the city's public information officer, accepted the award in the Video — Special or One Time Program category for populations less than 50,000. La Marque has a population of 16,000. The traffic stop safety video was produced at the request of the city council through a partnership between its police department, La Marque High School Theatre Arts, under the direction of Dana Joseph, and Jim Richards, of Richard Productions.
This was the city's first professional video project of this nature and its first-ever award submission.
The award-winning video can be seen at https://youtu.be/keJ8vc_zLrw.
— Angela Wilson
