Kemah’s city council has appointed an interim police chief to run the department while the city launches a search for a permanent chief.
The appointment of an acting interim chief comes 18 days after the death of former Police Chief Chris Reed was confirmed by Galveston County officials.
Walter Gant III, who comes to Kemah from the Harris County Constable’s Office, will begin work about July 8, Mayor Terri Gale said.
“He has lots of experience around our area,” Gale said. Gant worked for the constable’s office in the Baytown area.
Gant’s appointment was approved at the Kemah City Council meeting on Wednesday night.
His compensation is still being negotiated, Gale said.
Gant was referred to Kemah through various members of the police force and others who work in city government who know him, Gale said.
He replaces Reed, who died after falling off a boat north of the Texas City Dike on June 7. Coast Guard, law enforcement crews and volunteers searched for 40 hours before recovering his body from the water in the early morning of June 9.
Reed served as interim chief before becoming Kemah’s chief of police, and instituted a raise for the 18 officers on the force during his interim tenure. He was interim chief from October 2016 until his appointment as permanent chief in January 2018.
Gant will run the department while the council and mayor conduct an independent search for a new permanent chief, Gale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.