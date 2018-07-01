Several inches of rain during the past two weeks over much of southeast Texas have eased drought conditions, but Galveston County is still rated as “abnormally dry” by the National Weather Service, which hasn't slowed fireworks sales as residents prepare to celebrate Fourth of July.
In past years during droughts and dry conditions, grassfires have burned large areas of land throughout the state. Local and state governments have various legal measures to try to prevent firework related accidents during Fourth of July.
Legal prohibitions on fireworks exist in all cities in Galveston County to some extent, with cities such as League City granting firework permits, while others such as Galveston have an outright ban.
Nationally, the number of fires started by fireworks spikes during the Fourth of July. About 25 percent of these fires occur on the holiday, and local fire departments bear the cost of responding to these incidents.
Though the sale of fireworks isn't allowed in the city of Galveston, the availability of fireworks in other parts of the county and the high population of Galveston makes the citywide ban “challenging to enforce,” Galveston Fire Department Chief Mike Wisko said.
“I haven’t looked at the numbers, but we probably see about a 15 to 20 percent increase in grass fires,” he said. “We fully expect a significant amount of brush fires. We also see an increase in the number of injuries.”
Because there’s no way to anticipate where or when illegal fireworks will be set off on and around Fourth of July, the Galveston Fire Department doesn't treat this time of the year differently in regard to its preparation and response, Wisko said.
The most direct measure the county can undertake to prevent firework related accidents is a burn ban. But it's unlikely that a burn ban would take place before the Fourth of July, and many Galveston County cities have their own firework shows planned.
“Fireworks are not allowed in League City unless you have a permit,” League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said. “We have a permit for our July 3rd demonstration.”
The sale of fireworks doesn't seem to be affected by the recent dry weather, according to some managers of area fireworks stands.
“It’s been pretty steady for sales so far,” said Becky Rodriguez, who runs Mrs. Becky’s Fireworks in Dickinson.
She began selling fireworks June 24, after the rainfall eased dryness in the area. This is the earliest day that the sale of fireworks can begin before Independence Day, according to Texas law.
