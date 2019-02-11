LEAGUE CITY
A total of about 1,400 students will change schools next year, almost 1,400 fewer than initially expected, based upon the Clear Creek Independent School District’s boundary advisory committee’s final recommendations.
The leaders of the advisory committee, which is proposing the district’s first revised boundaries since 2012, on Monday presented final recommendations to move about 1,400 students across the district in response to input received during five public hearings and from more than 500 comments submitted online.
But for some parents, such as Christine Parizo, who have spoken against the proposed boundaries, Monday’s changes weren’t enough.
“To say that they listened closely to feedback is disingenuous at best,” said Parizo, who lives in Rustic Oaks.
Parizo’s children attend Gilmore Elementary School, but would move to Hall Elementary School under the committee’s proposal.
Gilmore Elementary School received a rating of 94 overall, compared to Hall Elementary’s score of 83 overall, according to the 2018 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings. The schools finished 2017 with ratings of 89 and 95, however.
“They were not willing to bend that recommendation at all,” Parizo said.
The boundary advisory committee, composed of 32 parents and residents, recommended revised boundary maps that would change which schools 1,420 students would attend, down from more than 2,800 initially proposed, said Sarah Holder, the committee’s chairwoman.
More than 580 parents applied to be on the committee, of which 32 were ultimately selected, Superintendent Greg Smith said.
The new recommendations focused more on the district’s elementary schools, reducing the number of intermediate school boundaries that would change to just League City and Clear Creek intermediate campuses, officials said.
The committee was tasked with coming up with new boundary maps for all of the district’s schools in large part because of Florence Campbell Elementary School’s August opening.
Construction of Florence Campbell Elementary School, the 27th elementary school in the district, is one of many projects funded through a $487 million bond voters approved in 2017, officials said.
While some parents, such as Parizo, remained upset, members of the advisory committee said several of the changes were directly in response to criticism the preliminary plans received.
“I know this is a tough job that required tough skin,” Trustee Jay Cunningham told advisory committee members.
The committee was not responsible for determining grandfathering procedures for students affected by the changes, but recommends allowing upcoming fifth- and eighth-grade students and sophomores, juniors and seniors to stay at their current schools, Holder said.
After the committee concluded its presentation, the district’s board of trustees deliberated transferring procedures.
The board did not take action on the committee’s final recommendations because the presentation took place at a workshop.
The board will take up the matter for action on Feb. 25, Smith said.
