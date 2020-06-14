Close to 20 cyclists Sunday embarked on a 51-mile ride from Galveston to Houston, following the Emancipation Trail in honor of Juneteenth. Rodney Ellis, the Precinct 1 commissioner for Harris County, helped lead the group as they pedaled along the route that many newly freed slaves traveled as they spread the news of freedom after the announcement of emancipation in Galveston on June 19, 1865.

The ride started at Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2013 Broadway, the first African Methodist Episcopal Church in Texas, then headed to Pier 21, where the cyclists learned about the slave trade through Galveston from historian Tommie D. Boudreaux, before heading to the 1867 Settlement in Texas City and Houston.

Samuel Collins III

Congratulations to all of the cyclists that completed the ride today. Over 60 miles!!! Outstanding!!!

