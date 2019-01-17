The University of Texas Medical Branch has suspended all burn-injury studies on human subjects at its campus and Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston amid allegations that faculty members provided inappropriate treatment to research patients, officials said Thursday.
The medical branch, acting on concerns prompted by allegations that rules governing human research had not been complied with, in April suspended three burn studies at Shriners Hospitals for Children, officials said. After a subsequent investigation of burn research at the medical branch and Shriners, officials suspended all human-subject research involving burn-injured patients at the medical branch and Shriners, Dr. David L. Callender announced Thursday in an internal correspondence to faculty and staff.
The move appears to be unprecedented for the medical branch and Shriners, both world renowned for research and advances in treatment of burn patients.
“The allegations involved possible inappropriate treatment provided by UTMB faculty members and staff for burn patients enrolled in human subject research studies at Shriners Burns Hospital for Children-Galveston,” Callender said.
“Based on these concerns, UTMB’s Institutional Review Board immediately suspended research activities associated with three burn research protocols,” Callender said.
At that time, working with Shriners, the medical branch launched a comprehensive investigation of burn research at its campus and Shriners’, Callender said.
The medical branch declined to elaborate about the nature and scope of the treatment in question nor would it discuss personnel involved in the research at issue, the allegations or the investigation.
The medical branch in the Jan. 8 installment of the column “Inside UTMB,” which The Daily News publishes each week, had unceremoniously announced Dr. Randall J. Urban would assume the role of principal investigator for the Clinical and Translational Science program. Urban would build on the work begun by the program’s departing principal investigator, Dr. David Herndon, a legendary figure in burn research and treatment.
The brief announcement of Herndon’s departure from that post sent waves through the medical community.
The Clinical and Translational Science program, in the Institute for Translational Science, was established in 2007 to turn observations made in the laboratory, clinic and community into interventions to improve the health of people and populations.
The Daily News on Jan. 9 filed a request under the state’s open records laws seeking correspondence and other information held by the Institutional Review Board regarding research and related projects led by Herndon. The review board exists to protect human subjects participating in clinical research.
Among other research, Herndon has studied the long-term use of propranolol in severely burned pediatric patients. Propranolol is a type of drug called a beta-blocker. It works by acting on nerve impulses in specific areas of the body such as the heart, according to medical resources.
Herndon said Thursday he was still employed by both the medical branch and Shriners and could not comment about the suspension of burns research at either facility.
Herndon also declined to comment about whether his research was the subject of the investigation.
The medical branch said all research on burn-injured patients would remain suspended until a formal review was complete.
“Given the complexity of the situation, UTMB has engaged a specialized consulting firm to review identified areas of concern and to help develop a corrective action plan to ensure that, going forward, all research involving Shriners Burns Hospital-Galveston and UTMB consistently meets or exceeds all applicable standards,” Callender said in his message to faculty and staff. “This work is in process. All burns research will remain suspended during this review.”
Shriners Hospitals for Children issued a statement late Thursday.
“Upon receiving notice of UTMB’s internal review of burn research, Shriners Hospitals for Children has been fully cooperative,” according to the statement.
“Shriners Hospitals for Children respects UTMB’s role in this inquiry and remains committed to the patients entrusted to our care.”
The medical branch, as required, has notified federal agencies involved in oversight of human subject research and investigational new drugs and is working to schedule additional discussions with those agencies, Callender said.
The medical branch does not manage the Shriners Hospital for Children but has since 1947 worked closely with the charitable organization to bring huge advances in burn care.
Under a 1989 affiliate agreement, medical branch physicians practice and conduct research at Shriners Hospital on the island.
Advances from research conducted through the partnership has decreased mortality rates among badly burned patients, officials have said.
When the medical branch began working with Shriners 45 years ago, about half of the patients with burns on 50 percent of their bodies died. Today, half the patients with 98 percent burns die, officials have said.
Among discoveries and innovations by the medical branch and Shriners are the development of effective skin banks, artificial skins and pressure garments for scar management.
