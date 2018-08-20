A series of projects to fortify the Bayridge subdivision from flooding such as Hurricane Harvey produced could cost more than $12.8 million for construction, and as much as $20 million in total, according to the results of a drainage study.
City officials have several options to reduce flooding in the 433-home subdivision in eastern League City, including cutting a channel along the north side of League City Parkway to divert stormwater to Galveston Bay, said John Grounds III, the director of water resources for LJA Engineering Inc.
But many of the projects would include other costs, such as acquiring rights of way, city staff said.
Bayridge soaked in floodwater for four days after Hurricane Harvey hit Galveston County on Aug. 25. Residents demanded city officials act quickly to help the neighborhood, which they said has struggled since the storm.
“The insurance costs are rising and property values are going to plummet,” said Marika Fuller, a resident of the subdivision. “Drainage needs to be taken care of. If you can spend money on an animal shelter, you can fix drainage.”
Results about Bayridge are the first among six separate neighborhood studies city officials commissioned about drainage during and after Harvey.
The total cost of all the proposed projects in each of the six studies could be anywhere from $60 million to $80 million, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
Officials with the civil engineering group with expertise in hydrologic and hydraulic assessment and design gave city staff different options for addressing flooding in the area, splitting them between short-term and long-term improvements, Grounds said.
Some of the projects would only help the Bayridge subdivision, while others, such as the proposed channel, would improve flooding in several areas, City Engineer Christopher Sims said.
Short-term improvements include spending $20,000 to build overflow swales, culvert-like structures, along Seacrest Boulevard, Anchor Way, Windward and Baycrest Drive and spending about $482,000 to replace a storm sewer along the east side of the subdivision, according to the study.
City officials have already funded the proposed capital improvement plan to work on the overflow swales, Greer Osborne said.
Bayridge’s detention pond drains into Gum Bayou, which drains into Dickinson Bayou, which in turn drains into Galveston Bay.
Some of the longer-term projects included raising the height of the levee around the retention pond, adding culverts and ditch improvements to League City Parkway and Gum Bayou and installing the channel diversion, according to the study.
Officials with the engineering group also considered other alternatives that they deemed not viable, Grounds said.
The cost to elevate a 1,500-square-foot house, for instance, would be about $129,000, Grounds said.
The projects are eligible for hazard mitigation grant funding, which would make the city responsible for 25 percent of the funding, but there are other associated costs that city staff must consider, Grounds said.
City staff are working on grant applications to identify other funding sources, Greer Osborne said.
Officials with the engineering firm included estimates for only construction costs, and city staff must consider other expenses, including acquiring rights of way and wetlands impact studies for the diversion channel, Sims said.
But the diversion channel could help other neighborhoods and communities along its path, Sims said.
Once the engineering firm presents all six drainage studies, city staff will work on longer-term funding options, Greer Osborne said.
