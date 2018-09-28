GALVESTON
Two events in Galveston have prompted some road closures over the weekend.
The ninth annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival will bring some closures in the downtown area.
The Strand from 22nd Street to 24th Street and 23rd Street from Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street will be shut down until until 9 p.m. today.
The shrimp festival runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The fourth annual Island Girl Triathlon at the Moody Gardens will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.
The following roads will be closed for a bicycle race from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — 83rd Street from Stewart Road to Piper Street; Piper Street from 83rd Street to Lockheed Road; Lockheed Road from Piper Street to Moody Gardens.
Stewart Road from 83rd Street to 7 1/2 Mile Road will be modified with cones, although two-way traffic will still be permitted.
