9:36 pm. All of the polling places in the county have closed and the county should being posting results soon, according to the election division.
Elsewhere, several state and national news organizations have called incumbent Ted Cruz as the winner in the state's hotly contested race for the U.S. Senate.
9:01 p.m.
Some polls in Dickinson and League City are still open, officials from the Galveston County Elections Division said.
This means voters who lined up at 7 p.m. are still in line waiting to cast their ballots, officials said.
At 9 p.m., early voting numbers for Galveston County had yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.