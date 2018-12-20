Nicole Kinstrey never imagined being homeless before she found herself in that situation, her 2-year-old daughter in tow, just 18 months ago.
Fleeing a dangerous domestic situation in her home state of New York, Kinstrey fled to Galveston County in May 2017 with little more than the car she and her daughter left in, she said.
She had a place to go, the apartment of a friend. But when Kinstrey tried to get her name on the lease as an occupant, the management office insisted she leave immediately or her friend would be evicted, she said.
She reached out to Lakeside Lutheran Church in League City for help, and they referred her to Family Promise of Clear Creek, a homeless assistance program for families that works with just four families at a time, offering them the services they need to get back on their feet and into their own homes.
“I grew up in a middle-class family in New York,” Kinstrey said. My mother was a nurse and my father was a paramedic and we literally lived in a house with a white picket fence.
“I didn’t know about any of that stuff because I didn’t have to know about any of that stuff.”
Unlike many young people in her situation, Kinstrey couldn’t turn to her parents for help because they were both deceased. Alone in a strange place, she needed help getting a job — she had a college degree and was trained as a teacher. She needed help finding an affordable place to live and with the cost of maintaining her car. She needed a place where she and her daughter could be during the day, meals to eat and a place where they could safely rest at night.
Family Promise, along with 19 affiliate churches that participate in the program hosting dinner and overnight lodging, provided that and more. By the end of July, Kinstrey had found an apartment, signed a lease and had secured a job.
Then came Hurricane Harvey in August and another series of setbacks. After staying in a church for a short time, Kinstrey and her daughter returned to their apartment. She started her new job and a month later was laid off.
“Instead of spiraling back down that rabbit hole of homelessness, she reached out and connected back with us,” said Gayle Nelson, executive director of Family Promise of Clear Creek. “We helped her. We gave her the support she needed until she could find another job and get back on her feet.”
Kinstrey, now a full-time teacher in the county, and her daughter are one of 24 families, some 80 people, who Family Promise has served over the past 18 months, enrolling them in a structured program designed to usher them out of homelessness. That requires adhering to a number of standards: participants must commit to working toward achieving self-sufficiency; they have to pass a drug-screening and background check; they must be willing to participate in communal living with supervision.
“The requirements for communal living don’t work for everyone,” Nelson said. “Not everybody graduates.”
Kinstrey graduated from the program in October 2017.
“When it’s time to graduate, people step up and donate whatever you need,” she said. “People gave us beds, a couch, a washer and dryer,” she said. “I can’t say enough about everything the volunteers have done for us.”
Kinstrey teaches now at a school where many of the students lost their own homes in Hurricane Harvey, and when the situation warrants it, she shares her story with them.
“A lot of my kids are still displaced, living in RVs and hotels,” Kinstrey said. “If one of my students wants to talk about the situation they’re in, I listen to them. I tell them I understand, I’ve been through it too and things are gonna get better.”
Kinstrey remembers the embarrassment and humiliation she felt when she was homeless, the sense of being inadequate. She cherishes the support she received, she said.
“The people in the program made me feel human,” she said. “I was dehumanized. Now we’re just normal everyday people. That’s what you want. Just to be normal.”
