The group tasked with distributing settlement money to Texas from the 2016 Deepwater Horizon oil spill still has more than $130 million left to allocate, members of the Texas Trustee Implementation Group said this week.
More than $100 million of the $238 million dedicated to Texas from the settlement money already has gone toward projects outlined by members of the group at a community meeting Monday night at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Much of the money went toward early restoration efforts, including $18.6 million in enhancing recreational opportunities, said Julie Hagen, spokeswoman for the Coastal Fisheries Division of Texas Parks & Wildlife. This included creation of three artificial reefs, Hagen said.
The remaining money will be allocated in phases, focused on different parts of restoration efforts, group members said.
“This time, it was focused on habitat restoration,” Hagen said.
This annual update comes a year after the release of a document planning the first wave of Texas projects using 2016 settlement funds. This first round totals about $45.7 million, with the rest to be allocated later.
About 45 percent of the $100 million dedicated to habitat restoration has been committed as of this first round, according to trustee group charts.
Several projects in the Galveston area are included. These projects restore habitat area in Bird Island Cove, Essex Bayou, Pierce Marsh and Follets Island.
The 2010 BP oil spill, caused by an explosion at the Deepwater Horizon facility, created widespread damage to habitats across the Gulf Coast. The $8.8 billion in settlements was divvied between affected states. The implementation trustee groups slated with restoration planning distribute money in each state.
It’s too early to determine the timeline for future funding phases, Hagen said. The process of allocating the remaining funding could extend for another decade, she said.
“One year is like nothing when it comes to this stuff,” Hagen said.
Some work has already begun on some of the 13 projects outlined in the Texas group plan.
