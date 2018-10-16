LEAGUE CITY
Seabrook Intermediate School student Austin Nelson needed money for a trombone.
“My parents said, ‘Austin, you’re going to have to raise money for the instrument,’” he said. “They told me to find something I was passionate about.”
So, the now-eighth grade student gave it some thought and eventually decided he’d make dog treats.
Nelson, 14, has always dreamed of being a veterinarian when he grows up and his family owns two dogs — a boxer named Maya and a Boston terrier named Springer — and a rabbit, he said.
Before long, Nelson had raised more than $1,500 and purchased the trombone, he said.
That was a summer ago. The idea since then has taken off into a business called Bear’s Barks and Bites, he said.
With help from his parents, Nelson started a website to help steer the growing customer base and he’s always on the lookout for fundraisers to give him goals to meet, he said.
Nelson’s original project also was named a top 300 idea for one of the nation’s premier science, technology, engineering and math competitions, officials said.
His mother, Misty Nelson, estimates they have baked somewhere between 300 and 350 dozen dog treats since he first came up with the idea.
“Each recipe is for about two dozen, with each time taking about 30 minutes or so,” Austin Nelson said. “The first couple dozen go slow, but you eventually get in a rhythm.”
Nelson and his fellow classmates are now baking treats to raise funds for the Seabrook Intermediate School band, he said.
Shoppers can typically order two different kinds of treats — Peanut Butter Puppies and Pupkin Apple — but Austin Nelson has limited sales to just the peanut butter treats during the fundraiser to speed up order times, he said.
The treats are popular in the League City, Friendswood and Clear Lake area, but Nelson has dreams of one day expanding the business out of state, he said.
Nelson makes a point to deliver each order in person so as to meet the dogs, he said.
To expand out of state, he’ll have to add a preservative he has researched, but hasn’t had the time to test and see whether the dogs like it, he said.
