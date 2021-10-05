TEXAS CITY

Chris Doyle, president and CEO of Texas First Bank, was elected as secretary/treasurer of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas board of directors for 2021-2022 during its 47th annual convention Sept. 18-21 in Austin.

Angela Wilson: 409-683-5239; angela.wilson@galvnews.com.

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jose' Boix

Congratulations Chris! Thanks for all you do for our community!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription