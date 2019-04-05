LEAGUE CITY
As workers put the finishing touches on the multiyear Calder Road project, crews this month already are preparing for $7.2 million in work on different city projects.
Crews on the east side of town already have installed more than 1,200 square yards of concrete roadway on Dickinson Avenue, south of state Highway 96, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city. That work is the first part in a contract worth almost $6 million to reconstruct the road between West Walker Street and FM 646.
But the construction in town soon will extend to the historic district as well, with crews beginning work Monday on a Park Avenue reconstruction and a renovation of the historic Burd House — two projects that will cost a combined $1.2 million, Greer Osborne said.
The Burd House, also known as the Old Stationmaster’s House, is named after a longtime resident of League City, Greer Osborne said.
The home was built sometime between 1887 and 1897 to serve as a home for the superintendent of the railroad section gang, according to the city’s historical society.
It now houses the city’s parks department.
The projects are the latest since city officials in February celebrated the opening of two-way traffic on Calder Road, which has been the site of four capital improvement projects since 2014.
The city council in November approved a contract to reconstruct Dickinson Avenue with League City-based Lucas Construction Co. Under terms of the contract, the company will reconstruct the 1.14-mile stretch of road between West Walker Street and League City Parkway to a concrete curb and gutter roadway and reconstruct the 1-mile section of road from League City Parkway to FM 646 to a concrete roadway, officials said.
A 10-foot-wide trail also will be installed on the east side of the roadway as part of the city’s master trails plan, officials said.
The project, which is part of the city’s annual roadway reconstruction project, should be complete by the end of the year, Greer Osborne said. City staff needed to reconstruct the street because the asphalt had become functionally obsolete, Greer Osborne said.
Meanwhile, reconstructing Park Avenue is meant to be the first step in a long-gestating $10 million revitalization plan meant to turn downtown League City into a community gathering spot, preserve the city’s history and, perhaps most crucially, increase revenue to businesses and city activities downtown.
Crews will begin work on the road Monday, reducing traffic to a one-way street entering at Main Street and heading south to Walker Street during construction, Greer Osborne said. As part of the $1.1 million reconstruction, crews will add 550 feet of storm sewer, replace asphalt pavement with concrete and add on-street parking, sidewalks, park benches, street lighting and trees, officials said.
At the same time, crews are also working to renovate the historic Burd House, which currently houses the parks administration office at League Park, near Park Avenue, Greer Osborne said. That renovation, which should take about 60 days, will include removing and disposing of lead-based paint on the building, replacing rotten wood, reglazing old window panes and repainting the exterior, Greer Osborne said. The renovation will cost about $124,000, officials said.
During the renovation, the parks department will move to a temporary office on Parks Street and the adjacent playground also will temporarily close, Greer Osborne said.
The Park Avenue project should last between four and six months, City Manager John Baumgartner said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Residents identified developing downtown as one of the top three priorities in a 2015 roadmap for League City’s future. The initial revitalization plan called for enhancing Main Street from state Highway 3 to Park Avenue and improving the area along Park Avenue to Iowa, but the biggest change could be to League Park.
