TEXAS CITY
On a cold, gray morning in a hard north wind, a line of people formed outside the Galveston County Food Bank facility.
The Rev. Larry Turner, a Texas City resident, found himself waiting in the line because the $600 or so he spends monthly on medications remains, while collections at his church have dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The line outside the food bank had been growing ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, said Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of the organization.
The queue is filled both with people like Turner, who are turning to the food bank for the first time, and those whose problems didn’t begin with the pandemic but have gotten worse because of it.
Life hasn’t been easy in 2020, said John Jones, a Texas City resident.
“It’s been rough,” he said. “I’ve barely been able to keep my head above water.”
Jones landed on disability a while back, and his wife is the only one still working, he said. But the bills don’t stop.
The pandemic didn’t cause all of Jones’ problems, but it’s made finding work more difficult, he said.
Residents across Galveston County this week were greeted by news that Congress might soon pass a second coronavirus pandemic aid package with some relief — but also by hard knowledge that the federal dollars would be far too little to cover the multitude of economic woes they face this year.
After months of negotiations, lawmakers Monday passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would establish a temporary $300-a-week supplemental jobless benefit and a one-time $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, according to The Associated Press. The relief package sped through both houses of Congress with a 92-6 vote in the Senate and a House vote of 359-53.
President Donald Trump, however, indicated he might veto the bill if lawmakers didn’t approve $2,000 stimulus payments instead of the $600 spelled out in the bill, according to The Associated Press.
It’s not yet clear what will come of that. House Republicans on Thursday shot down a Democratic bid to pass the demand by unanimous consent, according to The Associated Press.
Democrats plan to hold a roll call vote on the $2,000 check proposal Monday when members of the House return to Washington, according to The Associated Press.
Kenneth Collins, a Galveston native, told The Daily News this week he was in the unusual position of agreeing with the president.
“It’s better than no money, but when you’re talking about the millionaires in Congress, it’s going to take more than $600,” he said.
Collins called the second relief package — both the time it took to negotiate and the particulars of it — a slap in the face to the American people, he said.
The $600 check is about what Turner spends on medicine each month, he said.
“The costs are just so high,” he said.
Many of the residents The Daily News spoke with told much the same story — they’d been appreciative of the first stimulus package and were hopeful that a second would soon be on its way.
But almost all of them used the money on regular bills or expenses, and it didn’t last very long or go very far, they said.
“Bills, food and clothes,” Ann Mendez said.
VanAckeren is hopeful the organization can at least cover food needs for the growing number of county residents in need, he said.
Thus far, the food bank has been able to keep up with demand but has run out of food and had to turn people away during a few mobile events in Galveston and elsewhere, VanAckeren said.
Volunteers served more than 400 people at a recent event at Moody Methodist, for instance, before turning additional seekers away, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.