TEXAS CITY
As local school districts prepare for the first day of classes with a variety of new security measures, only Texas City will require students and staff members to wear ID badges that emit radio waves to keep track of their movements.
The badges — embedded with radio-frequency-identification tags to monitor where badge-wearers are on school district property — are among the new security features that the Texas City school district is enforcing. Every student from the fifth grade onward — 5,557 people — will be required to wear one of the badges on a lanyard, as will all of the district’s 1,200 employees.
“They allow us to tell where our faculty and students are for safety, and, most importantly, it’s a way for me to identify patterns and identify where people are in the event of a crisis,” Texas City Executive Director of Security and School Safety Mike Matranga said, explaining that the badge software updates the locations of everyone who’s wearing one on a map every 20 seconds. “If we have an issue, I can login to the system and I can redirect assets to where they’re needed.”
The badges can track students and staff when they’re on school property, including buses, but not when they’re off campus, officials said.
Beyond security, the new badges can also be used for monitoring student and staff attendance, the district’s website states. That won’t happen right away — the badges are mainly for security — but there are plans to eventually use the tracking technology to double check attendance rolls and make sure students are where they need to be, Matranga said.
And while the badges no doubt give security officials a leg up on knowing where nearly everyone in the school district is in the event of a shooting or other emergency, they have sometimes caused controversy in other school districts that have used them. Among other concerns, critics say the technology is invasive and normalizes the idea of living under constant surveillance.
“Desensitizing our middle-school- and high-school-age kids to being tracked by the government sends a strange message,” said Matt Simpson, deputy political director for the ACLU of Texas. “In terms of creating a comfortable education environment, the idea doesn’t seem in keeping with how schools should work.”
FULL SUPPORT
Texas City school board trustees at a July meeting unanimously approved the purchase of the badges for $581,337 — part of the district’s bond money that voters approved in May — from Wade Garcia & Associates, a San Antonio-based company providing “Tactical solutions for strategic monitoring,” according to its website.
Matranga anticipated the badges and the privacy issues they raise would spark the most pushback from parents about the new security measures, he said. But school board President Hal Biery said he hadn’t heard a word of concern — either at the meeting when the badges were approved or afterward.
“As far as realistic concerns, I don’t know of any, other than maybe some liberal objections over just the fact that they exist,” he said.
Biery fully supported using the badges and the rest of Matranga’s security recommendations, he said.
“(Matranga) started coming to us with recommendations and they were in line with what I’ve been talking about for months,” Biery said, noting that Matranga has wide latitude to make security recommendations to the board.
“I personally agree with everything he’s done. There is the money side — that is a lot of money, after all — but how much is a student’s life worth, or anyone’s for that matter?”
ALONE IN THE COUNTY
Texas City is alone in the county in its decision to require the badges. The other school districts either didn’t explore the option at all or discussed a badge-monitoring program but decided against it, the districts’ various spokespeople said.
“It was part of our discussion but we don’t have the technology at this time,” said Elaina Polsen, chief communications officer for the Clear Creek school district. “It’s been talked about and we’re exploring the systems and we’ve talked to Texas City, but at this time we don’t have it.”
“We had 20 hours of security meetings this summer and the idea was never brought up,” said Dayna Owen, director of communications for the Friendswood school district.
The Santa Fe school district, where 10 people were killed in a May shooting, is the only other in Galveston County with experience using a radio-frequency-identification badge system.
That system, which the district also purchased from Wade Garcia, was put in place in 2009. It was discontinued in 2015 after “limited parent concerns were raised” and a review showed the badges were too expensive and didn’t yield the results the district had expected, according to an email from Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations.
“At this time, Santa Fe ISD is not considering the RFID badging system,” Hanssard wrote.
‘EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED’
A few other Texas school districts are using the badges to monitor students, but it’s not common, sources said. An official count of districts that use the badges isn’t available, said Joe McKenna, assistant director of research and education for the Texas State School Safety Center. But the center, which researches school security in Texas, plans to look into their use through a survey this year.
Mike Wade, CEO of Wade Garcia, the company that sold Texas City and Santa Fe its badges, said that while the badges had started to catch on several years ago, concerns about litigation dampened interest in a location-monitoring badge rush.
“A young girl sued a district that had the badges, and even though the judge ruled in the school’s favor, other districts that were interested ended up backing off,” Wade said, noting that Texas City is the first district that has purchased the badges from Wade Garcia in a few years. The one before that was Santa Fe, he said.
“Because of the shootings, there’s more interest in these systems than ever now,” Wade said. “Before there were the privacy issues, but everything has changed because of the shootings.”
PUSHBACK
Some are uncomfortable with the idea of school officials being able to monitor the whereabouts of students and staff at any time, Simpson, the ACLU of Texas’ deputy political director, said. He noted the radio frequency identification technology isn’t foolproof and can be susceptible to hacking, but in his experience, privacy issues have tended to raise the most concern when parents and school officials call.
“I think there’s a reason that most schools don’t do this,” he said, describing the security measure as “rare.”
In 2013, a high school sophomore sued Northside Independent School District, the largest school district in San Antonio, for requiring her to wear a radio-frequency-chip equipped badge. The school had installed the system for security and attendance purposes, but the student refused to wear the badge on religious grounds — her father was reported at the time to have described the badge as “the mark of the beast.”
At the time of the suit, civil rights groups, including the ACLU, and other advocates backed the student, calling the badges an egregious invasion of privacy.
A U.S. district judge dismissed the case and the student chose to attend a different school. Northside ultimately stopped its badge program, stating that it didn’t produce the attendance results it had hoped for.
But for Matranga, a former government special agent, the badges weren’t a difficult decision. After the Northside ruling, he’s not concerned about lawsuits because there is no reasonable expectation of privacy in a school, he said. Also, not only do the badges allow security officials to monitor where people are in the event of an emergency, they also help keep students accountable in their attendance.
“They allow us to get a snapshot of what’s going on with the school,” he said. “If your kid is skipping fourth period every day, of course the kid’s not going to tell you that. But what will they say when I can pull it up in a report?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.