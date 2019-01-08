GALVESTON
Lawyers for Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people and wounding 14 others inside Santa Fe High School last year, have asked a judge to move his murder trial out of Galveston County.
In a motion filed in Galveston's 122nd District Court on Tuesday, attorneys Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield said Pagourtzis could not receive a fair trial in Galveston County because of extensive news coverage of the shooting.
"Due to the local media coverage, including social media, and the tight-knit local Galveston County community, there is so great a prejudice in Galveston County, Texas, that this defendant cannot obtain a fair and impartial jury trial," the attorneys wrote.
The motion doesn't specify where they attorneys want to move Pagourtzis' trial.
Poehl declined comment about the motion Tuesday, saying it spoke for itself. The Galveston County District Attorney's Office also declined comment and said it would respond to the motion in its own brief.
The defense's motion asks for a hearing to argue the proposal. One was not immediately scheduled, but officials said a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 28.
Pagourtzis is expected to be in court on that day. It will be the first time he appears in court since he was arrested on the morning of May 18.
Pagourtzis has been in custody without bond at the Galveston County Jail since the shooting.
