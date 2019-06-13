GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has discontinued its bus service to and from Pelican Island.
The route, which ended Thursday, brought people from downtown to Texas A&M University at Galveston on Pelican Island, but wasn’t cost-effective for the city because of its low ridership, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The route, which operated twice a day and five days a week to Texas A&M University at Galveston on Pelican Island, averaged only about three round-trip passengers a day, Barnett said.
In some trips, there were no riders, Barnett said.
The city expects to save between $15,000 and $17,000 a year by cutting the route, she said.
This route ending is one of several other cuts that have come in the last few years to decrease costs for Island Transit. The city has already eliminated fixed-route evening service and a shuttle to and from the Port of Galveston. Officials have also discussed raising transit fares.
