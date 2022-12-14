Galveston County commissioners at a special meeting today will consider selling public land at 54th Street and Broadway in Galveston long considered prime real estate and for many years the site of unfulfilled development plans.

Commissioners will deliberate the item in executive session, which is out of public view. After reconvening the public meeting, commissioners will consider selling part or all of the 10-acre-tract along Broadway between 54th and 59th streets.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

