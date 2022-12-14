Galveston County commissioners at a special meeting today will consider selling public land at 54th Street and Broadway in Galveston long considered prime real estate and for many years the site of unfulfilled development plans.
Commissioners will deliberate the item in executive session, which is out of public view. After reconvening the public meeting, commissioners will consider selling part or all of the 10-acre-tract along Broadway between 54th and 59th streets.
Because state law allows governments to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real estate, including contract negotiations, in executive session, county officials on Wednesday declined to name the potential buyer or elaborate about the sale.
The potential transaction comes nearly three years after commissioners voted unanimously in 2019 to pay $3.5 million for the tract where the county planned construction of a new building to expand its personal bond office as part of the Galveston County Justice Center complex.
Construction of that building, which was projected to begin in 2020, hasn't begun.
Commissioners are expected to also discuss the status of that building at the special meeting, Zach Davidson, public information officer for the county, said.
Depending on how much land would be needed for the new county building, the county would consider selling off part of the tract bordering Broadway for commercial development, County Judge Mark Henry said in 2019.
The county bought the 10 acres from Lowe’s Companies in 2019 to be used for housing expansion of its bond office in response to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit over its bail system.
The city and county long have wanted to see a commercially viable development on the property. But interested retail developers have come and gone.
Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s Home Improvement had big plans for the parcel, paying $3.1 million in October 2011 for what was then county-owned land with the intention to build a 117,000-square-foot store. Lowe’s abandoned those plans the same year, however, citing frail economic conditions.
Under terms of the purchase agreement with the county, Lowe’s had 120 days to commence construction or the county had the right to buy back the land for the same price Lowe’s paid. But the county’s option on the prime tract expired in 2013, which forced the price higher in 2019.
