Over objection from neighborhood residents, city administrators Tuesday proposed removing a $30 million diversion channel near Bayridge and several other projects to reduce the cost of a possible May bond referendum.
If council members voted to removed the Bayridge channel, a controversial Palomino Lane extension and several other projects, the city’s first referendum in 27 years would not require a tax increase, administrators argued.
But some residents of Bayridge, which flooded badly during Hurricane Harvey, objected.
“That’s the most important part of the bond,” Marika Fuller said. “It would benefit about seven other neighborhoods in addition to Bayridge and the city of Dickinson.
“We need the drainage. I get the feeling the council doesn’t take this as seriously as some of the residents do.”
Administrators during a workshop council session in November presented a project list calling for a $255 million bond referendum that would raise taxes by about 10 cents on every $100 valuation.
The council instructed staff members to cull the project list to lower the bond amount.
Administrators Tuesday presented three options — bonds propositions of $145 million or $169.5 million, neither of which would require a property tax increase if voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase; or a $210 million proposition that would require both the sales tax rate increase and a property rate increase of about 6 cents on $100, according to city documents.
The Bayridge channel, four other drainage projects, the Palomino Lane extension, and previously proposed public safety projects, such as a gun range and a new central fire station, were cut from both the $145 million or $169.5 million options, according to city documents.
The $169.5 million bond would, however, include a library on the west side of town. While administrators had initially estimated the library would cost $22.5 million, they had revised the cost to $24.5 million in estimates presented Tuesday.
That’s because the library would need about $2 million to purchase material for the new facility, Assistant City Manager Ogden “Bo” Bass said.
The council didn’t vote on any of the options Tuesday, but several members question the city’s ability to manage more than $100 million in projects.
“The problem I have is that we sometimes struggle to do $35 million worth of projects each year,” Councilman Larry Millican said. “Today is the day we need drainage, not tomorrow.”
While the scope of the work would be large, the city staff would have gained additional experience by the time a bond was passed and officials could hire consultants to help manage the work, City Manager John Baumgartner said.
The state sales and use tax rate is 6.25 percent, but local municipalities can charge up to an additional 2 percent tax, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said.
League City charges a 1.75 percent sales tax, giving city officials the option to increase it by .25 percent, or a quarter-cent, Doan said.
City administrators for months have talked about a possible bond election as a means to fund the massive costs of drainage improvements residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded houses and businesses in the city in August last year.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
The storm flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone, officials said.
City officials are now soliciting public input on the bond through an online survey that runs until Dec. 21, Bass said.
The council will finalize a list of bond projects on Jan. 8 before a Jan. 10 town hall meeting, Bass said.
This is sure to fail if drainage is taken out of the bond, and a $24.5 Million library is ridiculous. But looks like the idea is to pull what is most important to the citizens, then add it back in the end with the addition of the gun range for $210 Million with a tax increase and sales tax increase. The pulling of the drainage is a shock ploy at best, no way they proceed with this bond without drainage projects.
