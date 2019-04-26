GALVESTON
For more than 60 years, St. Vincent’s House has been a beacon of hope and light for the disadvantaged and under-served population in Galveston.
On Saturday, the nonprofit, in conjunction with the Church Women United’s 2019 Friendship Day event, will have its Celebration of Renewal as St. Vincent’s retires the remnants of its historical original building in preparation for construction of a new multi-use pavilion.
The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2817 Postoffice Street in Galveston and will include a covered dish luncheon, a short program recognizing its humble beginnings and what’s to come in the future, said Bonnie Farmer, president of its board of directors.
“This collaboration will be a win-win for not only Church Women United as they spread their message of unity, but also for us as we share with the community who has given so much to St. Vincent’s through its storied history,” Farmer said. “Saturday’s event will be an opportunity for us to let our many supporters and clients know that we’re doing everything possible to make sure St. Vincent’s remains a pillar in this community for those who need its services.”
St. Vincent’s House original building had a corrugated roof and walls, with no climate control, no interior wall coverings and no insulation. It was turned into a pavilion in the late 1980’s after time and salt air took a toll on the edifice, said St. Vincent officials.
Angela Hill, who works at St. Vincent’s and is on the celebration committee, is hopeful that tearing down what’s left of the building will restore a new outlook on what’s to come, Hill said.
“When we first heard of the decision to tear it down, we were a little sad,” Hill said. “However, we’re looking toward a bright and prosperous future. We’ll always have fond memories in our hearts of the many events we’ve held under that pavilion. But, moving forward, we know it’s for the best and we’re hoping that people will see that this is a start to a new beginning.”
St. Vincent’s House was founded in 1954, and is currently lead by Lisa Barrera-Odom. Since its founding, the organization has been led by Rev. Fred Sutton, Alfreda Houston, Michael Jackson, the Rev. Freda Marie Brown and interim leaders Paula Stevens and Sharon Washington.
Corlie Jackson, wife of former Executive Director Michael Jackson, said St. Vincent’s is an important and cherished place for many people in Galveston.
“The pavilion was originally called the chapel as island residents were able to not only worship there, but also were able to do a variety of events such as birthday parties, baptisms, and more,” Jackson said. “I’m just so grateful that the board will be continuing the mission of St. Vincent’s and know that coming to this decision was a hard one, but needed. St. Vincent’s will remain a place of hope and restoration, and its history will live on.”
The demolition of the remnant will take place in three to four weeks, and afterward the board will decide on what to replace the current structure with. The board of directors currently has $10,000 in seed money for its replacement, Farmer said.
“We’re in the early stages of making decisions as to what will replace the remnant after the demolition,” Farmer said. “The decision to tear this edifice down didn’t come without lengthy discussions as to what will come next. Our main goal is to let the community know what’s going on and to stay tuned for what’s to come.”
For those wanting to make a contribution to the rebuild campaign, donations can be mailed to St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., Galveston, TX 77550 (put Pavilion Campaign in subject line). For more information, contact Farmer at loufarm@aol.com or call 409-771-7642.
“We don’t want anyone who cares about St. Vincent’s to feel as though their feelings aren’t being acknowledged,” Farmer said. “This will be a celebration as we build toward the future, and we hope to see the community Saturday to reflect on what St. Vincent’s has been to Galveston Island and beyond.”
