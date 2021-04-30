Matthew Neighbors was named the new executive director of secondary education for the Galveston Independent School District on Wednesday by the school board, district officials said.
Neighbors is the principal at Austin Middle School, and in his new role he will oversee campuses and leadership at the middle and high school levels, which will include planning, implementing and evaluating instructional programs with teachers and principals.
